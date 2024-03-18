Putnam County students vote for favorite Bluestem book

The fourth and fifth grade students participating in the Bluestem Book Award Program sponsored by the Association of Illinois School Library Educators voted for their favorite book March 8. (Photo provided by Annette Davis)

The fourth and fifth grade students participating in the Bluestem Book Award Program sponsored by the Association of Illinois School Library Educators voted for their favorite book March 8.

This is the 12th year for the Bluestem Award book program at Putnam County Elementary School in Hennepin. Students who read at least four of the 20 books on the list were eligible to vote for their favorite book. Students also had to pass a quiz and complete a worksheet on the book. Forty-seven students were eligible to vote. Cookies, juice and ice cream with toppings were enjoyed by all.

Thirteen of the 20 books received votes. Three books tied for first place at PCES: “Allergic” by Megan Wagner Lloyd, “Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom,” by Matthew Swanson, and “Chunky” by Yehudi Mercado. All of the votes were submitted to the state AISLE website and an overall favorite of all students in Illinois will be announced later in March.

Fourth grade students who were eligible to participate are as follows: 4A: Penelope Bird, Reagan Doehling, Maddy Keigley, Reese Lenkaitis, Trey Soule, Jaxon Zuniga; 4B: Phoebe Durdan, Colette Gapinski, Austin Grasser, Stella Guisti, Josie Heeley, Harper Heuser, Madelyn Holst, Bentley McFadin, Braxton Reuschel, Gatling Ruch, Priscilla Serna, Bryson Smith, Erique Vazquez-Barreras, Scarlett Walk; 4C: Brantley Baker, Macoy Biagini, Eden Johnson, TJ Kramarsic, Blake Richardson, Joslyn Simpson, Ean Smith, Jack Vice.

Fifth grade students who were eligible to participate are as follows: 5A: Priscilla Arevalo, Jacob Borri, Brooklyn Elliott, Harley Harris, Liam Judd, Denny Long, Michael Padella; 5B: Madison Actis, Guiliana Cimei, Evelyn Grasser, Hudson Heiberger, Addi Podobinski, Trenity Thomas; 5C: Liam Askeland, Angell Chasteen, Addi Goetz, Sean King, Jace Newsome, Aubrey Zborowski.

The Putnam County Education Foundation funded a grant to provide for the purchase of books, treats and medals. Hennepin Foods provided the cookies.

So far, 419 books have been read. Students who read all 20 nominees will receive a medal. Students have until April 26 to read all the titles if they choose to do so.

The teachers and staff supported the program by providing their encouragement to read and the handling of the “behind the scenes” work, creating an accomplishment of students and staff.