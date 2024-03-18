IVCC to host educational excursions

Ice cream and sweet treats await travelers on two day trips scheduled in March and April as part of Illinois Valley Community College Continuing Education Center’s medley of educational and entertaining excursions. (Scott Anderson)

Easter Basket Bonanza

Wednesday, March 27: Board the bus from IVCC parking lot No. 4 at 7 a.m. Return around 6:30 p.m.

Grab an Easter basket as you board the coach and fill it along the way with items you receive on each stop through southern Wisconsin.

Learn how Cream City Ribbon produces American-made artisan ribbons using original equipment from the 1920s. Enjoy a tour of the Sherman Phoenix building in Milwaukee, a space for small businesses of color and a popular place to eat, shop, or attend cultural events. Next stops will be Ultimate Confections, a chocolatier in Wauwatosa and Cook’s Cake Decorating & Candy Supplies store in West Allis. The final stop is Half Nuts, a candy story in West Allis that has just about everything you can imagine.

Deadline for registration is March 22. Tuition is $169. The class ID is 14401.

How Sweet It Is

Wednesday, April 17: Board the bus from IVCC parking lot No. 4 at 7:30 a.m. Return about 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the cream of Chicago treats and culture. Start the morning at Ghirardelli’s Chocolate Shop before heading to one of Chicago’s newest museums. The Museum of Ice Cream features a dreamy spread that spans global tastes, textures and toppings and includes a life-size sprinkle pool.

After lunch at Revival Food Hall, take a walking tour through The Loop along Chicago’s famous underground Pedway and find a sweet treat at the end. Wrap up the trip at Teuscher Swiss Chocolates, which creates a variety of chocolates, and Uncle Julio’s, known for its signature Chocolate Pinatas.

Tuition costs $179. The class ID is 14399.

IVCC coordinates an array of day-trips, armchair tours, popular holiday tours and educational travel programs to destinations that include theater productions, historic sites and buildings, garden tours, museum outings and culinary adventures.

For information on all classes, or to register, call the Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427.