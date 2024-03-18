IVCC Decennial Committee submits final report

Illinois Valley Community College and its neighboring community colleges will move ahead to collaborate on professional development and create a shared legislative liaison position as recommended by the College’s Decennial Committee. (Scott Anderson)

As part of the Local Government Efficiency Act, IVCC’s ad hoc committee and other local governments across the state explored how they could collaborate to improve services and share costs.

The first collaborative effort was a series of professional development sessions on internet technology that got underway this spring. Cost-sharing will make the arrangement cost-effective for the colleges, the committee reasoned.

Meanwhile, IVCC, Kishwaukee and Sauk Valley community colleges are considering a position to be shared among the schools: an officer to monitor legislation, help the colleges interpret it, and guide their actions to remain in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines.

Additional collaborative opportunities will be considered by the colleges’ presidents.

“This is a great first step in working together to better utilize resources and expertise and to approach new opportunities from a regional partnership approach,” said IVCC President Tracy Morris. “The goal of improving collaboration with other local community colleges was met.”

The completed report will be sent to La Salle County upon approval by the full board of trustees, which considers it in April, and the committee, having concluded its duty, was disbanded.