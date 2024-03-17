Stage 212 in La Salle to host Readers Theater Karaoke

Stage 212 in La Salle will be celebrating World Theatre Day at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, with an evening of karaoke, “Readers Theater Karaoke,” that is. (Tom Collins)

Actors will take turns reading from short skits and scenes in a karaoke style, absolutely no singing involved. Readers Theater Karaoke is an opportunity to enjoy the fun of playing on stage without the commitment of being in a full production. Attendees are invited to observe or participate, and all age groups are welcome for this free event at 700 First St.