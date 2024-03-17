Stage 212 in La Salle to host Readers Theater Karaoke

March 17, 2024
Stage 212 to celebrate World Theatre Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Stage 212 in La Salle will be celebrating World Theatre Day at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, with an evening of karaoke, “Readers Theater Karaoke,” that is. (Tom Collins)

Actors will take turns reading from short skits and scenes in a karaoke style, absolutely no singing involved. Readers Theater Karaoke is an opportunity to enjoy the fun of playing on stage without the commitment of being in a full production. Attendees are invited to observe or participate, and all age groups are welcome for this free event at 700 First St.