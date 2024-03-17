Ottawa asks residents to share letters of support for amphitheater grant

A sketch of what the amphitheater could look like when finished in Ottawa. The city of Ottawa is submitting a competitive grant application to receive funding for the downtown amphitheater. (Photo provided by city of Ottawa)

The city was awarded a $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program grant in August 2022 to build an amphitheater along the Illinois River at the former location of Central School. The project, according to the grant application the city submitted, should cost $4,010,500 total, with the city providing a $1,010,500 match for the grant.

The grant funds will be used for constructing the festival stage and event venue at the downtown waterfront to continue to bring more visitors, the city said in a letter to residents.

An important part of the grant application is to show community support, the city said in its letter.

The city is asking residents to show their support by sending a short paragraph of how they feel this project would enhance their business and/or the community as a whole. It does not have to be a long formal written letter just something on how beneficial this project would be to them and the city of Ottawa.

Your information will be an asset to the grant application, the city said. All support documentation should be submitted to Alaina Iverson at aiverson@cityofottawa.org. Use “Ottawa Grant-Community Support” in the subject line. Responses also can be dropped off to Alaina Iverson at the city of Ottawa, 301 W. Madison St. The deadline to turn these in is Monday, March 18.

If you have any questions, contact Iverson at 815-433-0161, ext. 110