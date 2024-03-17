Ottawa Art League calls for amateur artists to enter Town and Country show

The Ottawa Art League is looking for adult amateur artists from the Illinois Valley to enter the 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show on May 4. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Art League is looking for adult amateur artists from the Illinois Valley to enter the 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show on May 4.

The show is at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., Ottawa. All area amateur artists are encouraged to enter. The purpose of the show is to promote an interest in visual arts and provide an opportunity for local amateur artists to display their art in public. There will be a critique and ribbons will be awarded to each piece of art. All blue ribbon winners are eligible to enter the state show at Champaign in the fall. Artists can enter up to three pieces of art that were made in the last year. There is a small registration fee. Entry forms and rules are available at ottawaartleague.org. The deadline to enter is April 27. Email ottawaartleague@yahoo.com with questions.