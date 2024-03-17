March 17, 2024
Marshall-Putnam Extension Office to host T-shirt quilt workshop for ages 8 to 18

Registration is required

Do you have memories in your T-Shirts? Would you like to wrap yourself in all of them? Register for the T-shirt quilt workshop. (Shaw File photo)

The workshop will be conducted over three Saturdays, March 23, April 6 and April 13. This event is open to all youth ages 8 to 18. It will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall-Putnam Extension office at 509 Front St. in Henry. Registration is required, and space is limited. Current 4-H members can register through the event link on your Zsuite dashboard. All others interested can call 309-364-2356 to register. There is no cost to attend this workshop.

Supplies to bring: 12 to 15 clean T-shirts and thread to match most of your shirts. If you have a good pair of sewing scissors or rotary cutter, and sewing machine, bring that too. The sessions will have a few for use during the workshop. Let organizers know when registering if you need to borrow a machine. Backing material will be needed for the last day.