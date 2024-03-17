Hennepin Park District to host spring break activities

The Hennepin Park District will be sponsoring activities over spring break.

Beginning Friday, March 29, the park district will have its annual Easter Egg hunt at 326 S. Milan St. Each egg will have a treat in them. Ages 0-kindergarten will hunt their eggs on the north lawn at 10 a.m. First through fifth grades will hunt their eggs on the south lawn at 10:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be present for pictures. The Easter egg hunt is free to all who participate.

Other activities include:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Viewing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the big screen TV. A snack and a beverage will be served. Event is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents. Cost is $5 for other residents.

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4: Kids Bingo in the Community Room for prizes. Event is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents. Cost is $5 for other residents.

1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 5: Free swim day for residents of Hennepin and Hennepin Township.

Participants of movie and bingo events are invited to stay after for open swim at no additional charge. Children under 45 inches must be accompanied by an adult into the pool and children 11 and younger may stay for 3 hours if not accompanied by an adult. For information, call the pool at 815-925-7319 or hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.