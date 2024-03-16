BCR baseball preview: 5 players to watch

With the start of the 2024 baseball season, here’s a look at some area players to keep an eye on.
Alex Ankiewicz-St. Bede (Sr., P)
The senior right-hander went 5-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 innings, leading the Bruins to the league championship last year. Ankiewicz was unanimously named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. He will continue to play a big role as the Bruins move into the Tri-County Conference this year.
Max Bryant-Hall (Sr., P/U)
A second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference player, Bryant batted .329 with 20 RBIs, seven doubles and 16 steals for the Red Devils’ sectional champions last year. He returned from an elbow injury to go 4-0 on the mound with a 4.91 ERA and will be looked to provide big innings once again this year.
Payton Dye-Hall (Sr., P/IF)
The junior right-hander went 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA with 80 strikeouts, logging a team-high 52.1 innings last year. An unanimously first-team Three Rivers East selection, Dye batted .317 with 19 RBIs and four doubles. He drew the opening day start Wednesday against Streator.
Joel Koch-Hall (Sr., P/OF)
Koch swung a big bat with an area-best seven home runs while knocking in 27 runs and batting .281 with 22 runs scored. He also came up big on the mound for Hall’s 2023 sectional champions with a team-best 1.28 ERA along with a 3-0 record.
Noah LaPorte-Princeton (Jr., IF/P)
The three-sport standout turns his attention to the diamond, returning for his third year on the varsity. He led the Tigers with a .400 average last year and is the top returning hitter in the area. He had three home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 runs and four doubles. He was unanimously named first-team All-Three Rivers East.
Keep an eye on: Ace Christiansen-Princeton (Jr., C), Elijah Endress-BV (Jr., OF), Seth Ferrari-St. Bede (Sr., P/OF), Tyler Forristall-Princeton (So., P), Logan Philhower-BV (So., P), Jordan Reinhardt-Princeton (Jr., P/IF), Alan Spencer-St. Bede (Jr., P/IF), Evan Stefaniak-Hall (Sr., OF), Logan Tunnell-St. Bede (Sr., 1B), Izzaq Zrust-Hall (Jr., P/1B)