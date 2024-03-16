BCR baseball preview: 5 players to watch

Hall's Joel Koch runs into home plate after hitting a home run against Sherrard during the Class 2A Sectional final game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Knoxville High School. (Scott Anderson)

With the start of the 2024 baseball season, here’s a look at some area players to keep an eye on.

Alex Ankiewicz-St. Bede (Sr., P)

The senior right-hander went 5-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 innings, leading the Bruins to the league championship last year. Ankiewicz was unanimously named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. He will continue to play a big role as the Bruins move into the Tri-County Conference this year.

St Bede pitcher Alex Ankiewicz fires a pitch to a Marquette batter on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Tom SIstak)

Max Bryant-Hall (Sr., P/U)

A second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference player, Bryant batted .329 with 20 RBIs, seven doubles and 16 steals for the Red Devils’ sectional champions last year. He returned from an elbow injury to go 4-0 on the mound with a 4.91 ERA and will be looked to provide big innings once again this year.

Hall's Max Bryant slides into home to scores a run against Sherrard during the Class 2A Sectional final game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Knoxville High School. (Scott Anderson)

Payton Dye-Hall (Sr., P/IF)

The junior right-hander went 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA with 80 strikeouts, logging a team-high 52.1 innings last year. An unanimously first-team Three Rivers East selection, Dye batted .317 with 19 RBIs and four doubles. He drew the opening day start Wednesday against Streator.

Hall pitcher Payton Dye delivers a pitch to Streator on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Joel Koch-Hall (Sr., P/OF)

Koch swung a big bat with an area-best seven home runs while knocking in 27 runs and batting .281 with 22 runs scored. He also came up big on the mound for Hall’s 2023 sectional champions with a team-best 1.28 ERA along with a 3-0 record.

Hall's Joel Koch runs into home plate after hitting a home run against Sherrard during the Class 2A Sectional final game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Knoxville High School. (Scott Anderson)

Noah LaPorte-Princeton (Jr., IF/P)

The three-sport standout turns his attention to the diamond, returning for his third year on the varsity. He led the Tigers with a .400 average last year and is the top returning hitter in the area. He had three home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 runs and four doubles. He was unanimously named first-team All-Three Rivers East.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte makes connections in last year's regional baseball finals at Prather Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Keep an eye on: Ace Christiansen-Princeton (Jr., C), Elijah Endress-BV (Jr., OF), Seth Ferrari-St. Bede (Sr., P/OF), Tyler Forristall-Princeton (So., P), Logan Philhower-BV (So., P), Jordan Reinhardt-Princeton (Jr., P/IF), Alan Spencer-St. Bede (Jr., P/IF), Evan Stefaniak-Hall (Sr., OF), Logan Tunnell-St. Bede (Sr., 1B), Izzaq Zrust-Hall (Jr., P/1B)