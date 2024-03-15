Rotary Club of Princeton announces 2024 scholarships

The Rotary Club of Princeton announced new scholarships for 2024 and revised its applications with the intent to help more graduating seniors further their education. (Derek Barichello)

The Swan Eickmeier four-year scholarship is intended for Princeton School District zoned graduating seniors who are enrolling at an accredited four-year college or university. This scholarship will be awarded to a maximum of two applicants each receiving $2,000.

The Swan Eickmeier Community College Scholarship (new this year) will be awarded to Princeton School District zoned graduating seniors who are enrolling in a community or private two-year college pursuing an associate’s degree. There will be a maximum of four scholarships awarded each being in the amount of $2,000.

The Swan Eickmeier Vocational Scholarship will be awarded to graduating seniors in the zoned Princeton School District who plan to further their education by attending a vocational school seeking a technical or trade certificate. There will be a maximum of three awarded for $1,000 each.

Applications can be found on the PHS website https://phs-il.org or visit the Rotary Club of Princeton’s website at https://princetonrotaryclub.com. The deadline is April 8.