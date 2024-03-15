April 1 deadline nears to apply for $1,000 grants from Rotary Club of Princeton

The application deadline for the Rotary Club of Princeton’s Love Our Community grant is nearing. (Provided)

The application deadline for the Rotary Club of Princeton’s Love Our Community grant is nearing.

The goal again this year – as funds permit – is to award ten $1,000 awards to area not-for-profit organizations. Princeton Rotary appreciates the time and resources local organizations put forth to serve and grow our communities, and this is one way the organization said it is able to acknowledge them and give back to support causes.

Applications are due by April 1 and are available at www.princetonrotaryclub.club under the “resources” tab. Recipients will be notified upon selection, and the grants will be awarded by the end of the Rotary year, June 30.

The Rotary Club of Princeton’s mission is to model service above self, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship. More information is available on the website. The local club has served this community since 1920.