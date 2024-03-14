March 14, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioElectionThe SceneLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Streator High School band to host spaghetti dinner

Proceeds help pay for band activities

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 217 will be hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the American Legion, 218 W. Main St., Streator.

The Streator High School band will host a spaghetti fundraiser 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the high school commons, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. (Pixabay)

The Streator High School band will host a spaghetti fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the high school commons, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

For $10, get a full spaghetti dinner, including salad, pasta, bread and dessert, while enjoying live music from various jazz ensembles from the area, including the SHS Jazz Ensemble.

All music students will be selling tickets, and tickets will be sold at the door. Food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music performed until 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds help fund the Streator High School band’s activities.