Streator High School band to host spaghetti dinner

The Streator High School band will host a spaghetti fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the high school commons, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

For $10, get a full spaghetti dinner, including salad, pasta, bread and dessert, while enjoying live music from various jazz ensembles from the area, including the SHS Jazz Ensemble.

All music students will be selling tickets, and tickets will be sold at the door. Food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music performed until 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds help fund the Streator High School band’s activities.