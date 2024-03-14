Ottawa man charged in mushroom, weapon arrest

An Ottawa man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of dealing hallucinogenic mushrooms to drug agents. (Stock image)

An Ottawa man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of dealing hallucinogenic mushrooms to drug agents.

Rory Waldrop, 28, has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Thursday news release.

The controlling charge is a Class X delivery count, which carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years with no possibility of probation. Waldrop is alleged to have made two deliveries – one of them in excess of 200 grams (0.44 pounds) – and also is alleged to have sold a firearm to Tri-DENT agents.

Waldrop was given a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court. Dates are pending.