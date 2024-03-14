Marilla Park roadway in Streator to be resurfaced

The road on top of the hill at Marilla Park in Streator is expected to get some tender loving care later this year that could eliminate seasonal closures in the future. (Derek Barichello)

Public Works Director Jeff Long told the Streator Park Board on Wednesday he plans to take leftover materials from the city’s road program and use it to resurface the road. Long said it will serve as a test run for the city performing its own oil and chipping. Long told the board the road was never properly constructed, causing it to be a mess during seasonal thaws.

“It’s too flat,” he said. “It doesn’t drain.”

Park Board President Gary Wheeler asked if the road’s condition is what led it to be closed recently. Long said the city closes the road to protect it during those seasonal thaws.

Long also provided an update that electricity will continue to be installed into the shelters at Marilla Park with work finishing up in the next couple of weeks.

Dog park rehabilitation

Long said he purchased temporary fencing for the dog park at the James Street Recreational Complex to section off a portion of the park to reseed grass. He said he will try to reseed sections of the park at a time, so that the entire facility will not have to close.

Park Board Member Afton Calkins said Live Well Streator is working with Illinois American Water to provide a water fountain at James Street Recreational Complex through the utility company’s grant program. The grant program has supplied water fountains at Spring Lake Nature Park, City Park, Central Park and Marilla Park, but the one at James Street will be constructed differently, possibly closer to the building at the complex.

Utilizing $50,000 park budget

Long said the city set $50,000 for park upgrades in its 2024 budget. He said $7,000 to $10,000 will be used to replace the mulch and conduct repairs at the City Park playgrounds. He said the city will be exploring what other playgrounds can be repaired.

The Park Board will meet again in May. It expects to further discuss its strategic plan, by narrowing down priorities from earlier sessions.