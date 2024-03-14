2024 Princeton softball preview: Tigresses bring back 8 starters, add key newcomers

Junior Kelsea Klingenberg is one of eight returning starters for the Princeton softball team this spring. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jhavon Hayes delivered a beautiful daughter (Kortlyn) and a future softball player at the start of softball practices this season.

Now she wants to deliver a winning softball team on the field at Princeton High School.

The second-year Princeton coach brings back eight starters from last year’s 8-14 squad (5-5 TRAC East) with the addition of two promising freshmen and sophomore transfer.

“Last year was obviously a rebuilding year and we’re still rebuilding. Our goal is to at least double our wins,” Hayes said. “We’ve got everybody back but Isa (Ibarra), so we’ve got eight returning starters. It’s a good problem to have when I’m struggling to figure out who’s going to go where.”

Kelsea Klingenberg

Junior outfielder Kelsea Klingenberg heads the list of returners for Harris. The slap-hitter batted .406 with 12 RBIs, 19 runs and 12 steals.

She’s excited for the new season.

“I’m feeling confident this year with a lot of returning varsity girls,” she said. “We’re still a young team with only one senior and heavy on sophomores. But some of us have at least one or two years of varsity experience. That will be great. Our goal is to get over .500.”

Princeton third baseman Izzy Gibson sets to throw to first after catching a shot down the line on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ottawa. She batted .333 with 4 homers as a freshmen last year. (Tom Sistak)

Other returning starters are sophomores Sylvie Rutledge (2B/OF), Makayla Hecht (SS/OF), Caroline Keutzer (OF), Izzy Gibson (C) and Reese Reviglio (P) and juniors Ellie Harp (1B) and Sam Woolley (C). Gibson, Hecht and Rutledge each batted in the .333 range with Gibson delivering four homers and 24 RBIs. Harp hit four homers with 10 RBIs in the middle of the lineup.

“It’s great to have so many returners knowing what they all can do. And just being older having that experience is nice,” Hayes said.

Hayes also welcomes the addition of sophomore Keely Lawson (IF/OF) and freshmen Avah Oertel (P/OF) and Kyrra Morris, who she said will make an immediate impact.

“They’re going to make a huge difference to propel the offense and strengthen our defense,” she said. “Avah is looking good. Gives us another pitcher, strong bat and strong infielder. And then of course, we’ve got Keely coming in, finally.”

Lawson practiced with the Tigresses last season, but had to wait out a year-long transfer from Bureau Valley. While she’s yet to take her first swing in high school ball, she’s on the Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) Class of ‘26 watch list from the travel softball circuit.

Keely Lawson

Hayes said Lawson adds “a voice, a leader, a bat, an arm. She can do about everything but pitch. She says she’s a pitcher, too. I don’t need her to do that.”

Rounding out the roster are senior Josie Leone (IF), juniors Neavah Briddick (IF) and Gracelynn Hansen (1B) and freshmen Paityn Lucas (OF) and Taylor Compton (OF).

Harris said the returning players and freshmen are meshing together well.

“It’s nice that we have so many juniors. They’ve been pretty good guiding the freshmen of what to do and how to do it,” she said. “They all get along pretty well. They feel like they became a team a lot quicker than last year. They’ve done a good job holding one another accountable, cheering each other on. They all feel really welcome, which is great. No one feels out of place, which is really my whole goal.”

The Tigresses will open the season Friday at Chillicothe IVC and play at Dixon on Saturday. Then they will embark on a five-game home stand beginning Tuesday, March 19 against La Salle-Peru.

Now the mom of two young ones at home is trying to catch up on her sleep between practices.

“I’m surviving,” she said with a laugh.