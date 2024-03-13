Taylor Cuchra helps lead Marquette softball to 11-1 win over Kewanee: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Softball

Marquette Academy 11, Kewanee 1 (5 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders scored in every inning in improving to 1-1 on the season with the victory over the Boilermakers.

Hunter Hopkins (RBI, 3 SB), Kelsey Cuchra (HR, two RBIs), Avery Durdan (RBI) and Makayla Backos (two RBIs) all had a pair of hits for Marquette. Winning pitcher Taylor Cuchra (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) had a home run and two RBIs, while Emma Rinearson drove in two runs and stole two bases.

Newark 6, Aurora Central Catholic 1: At the Go For It Sports Dome in Yorkville, the Norsemen scored two runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the third in the triumph over the Chargers.

Winning pitcher Kodi Rizzo fired the complete game, allowing just four hits, no earned runs, with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Ryan Willams (double) and Dani Peshia (triple, three RBIs) each had two hits, Stephanie Snyder and Adelaide Johnson also drove in runs, while Rizzo doubled.

Newark junior Kodi Rizzo

Baseball

Metamora 7, Ottawa 6 (9 inn.): At King Field, the Pirates led by four after the first two innings, but the Redbirds eventually tied the game and then won it with a run in the top of the ninth.

Jacob Rosetto (double) and Packston Miller (RBI) each collected a pair of hits for Ottawa (0-2), while Jackson Mangold recorded two RBIs. Lucas Farabaugh (Loss, 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) and Colin Fowler (4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) both pitched well for the hosts.

Aurora Central Catholic 6, Newark 2: At Aurora, the Chargers scored four times in the first inning in the win over the Norsemen.

Landon Begovac and Payton Wills each tripled for Newark (0-2), while Jacob Seyller (2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K) and Kiptyn Bleuer (Loss, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K) each drove in a run.

Fieldcrest 16, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 7: At Roanoke, the Knights trailed by three after one inning, but exploded for seven runs in the top of the second on the way to the big season-opening win.

Winning pitcher Tyler Serna (3.1 IP, 3 K) led Fieldcrest with three hits and four RBIs. Jordan Heider (RBI), Layten Gerdes (double, RBI), Lucas May (grand slam home run, four RBIs) and Eli Gerdes (double, two RBIs) all posted a pair of hits, with Lucas Anson adding two RBIs. Koltin Kearfott (1 IP, 2 K) and Layten Gerdes (1.2 IP, 4 K) also saw time on the mound for the Knights.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 3, Reed-Custer 2: At King Field, the Pirates scored two second-half goals to win the season opener over the Comets.