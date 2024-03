Grand Ridge Grade School is hosting kindergarten preregistration for the 2024-2025 school year.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024, to be eligible to attend. Preregistration packets are available in the school office. Forms need to be returned to the school by April 30. All incoming kindergarten students must have a dental, physical and eye examination prior to the first day of school. The physical exam must include proof of immunizations and lead and diabetes screenings