County Highway 9, also known as East 12th Road and Kaminky Road, on the Waltham-Wallace township line will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Monday, March 25.

The La Salle County Highway Department announced Tuesday the project, located 3/4 miles south of County Highway 33 (North 33rd Road, the Wallace–Waltham Blacktop), is expected to take four months to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.