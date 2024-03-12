Utica library announces spring events

Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., announced the upcoming free events.

A spring story hour will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Children ages 3 to 8 can learn to make crafts, enjoy stories and a snack. For questions or to sign up call 815-667-4509.

An herb gardening program will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, by the University of Illinois Extension/Master Gardeners. Seating is limited.

An “Inflammatory Kitchen” program, on preparing foods to reduce inflammation, will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. Signups are requested as spaces are limited.

A craft program will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, for ages 9 and older. The library will provide a canvas bag, fabric markers and a snack. Spaces are limited so call to reserve a spot.