March 12, 2024
Utica library announces spring events

‘Inflammatory kitchen,’ storytime, crafts programs part of spring lineup

By Shaw Local News Network
Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., announced the upcoming free events.

A spring story hour will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Children ages 3 to 8 can learn to make crafts, enjoy stories and a snack. For questions or to sign up call 815-667-4509.

An herb gardening program will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, by the University of Illinois Extension/Master Gardeners. Seating is limited.

An “Inflammatory Kitchen” program, on preparing foods to reduce inflammation, will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. Signups are requested as spaces are limited.

A craft program will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, for ages 9 and older. The library will provide a canvas bag, fabric markers and a snack. Spaces are limited so call to reserve a spot.