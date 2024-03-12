Softball preview: Mix of veterans, freshmen need to come together for Streator

If the Streator softball team is going to avoid a third straight losing season for the first time in program history, it will have to do so this spring relying on a somewhat eclectic mix of proven upperclassmen and raw freshman talent.

Luckily, in the opinion of fourth-year Bulldogs coach Louis Ondrey, it’s a challenge for which this group of three seniors, five juniors and four freshmen is already tackling head on.

“That’s exactly what it is,” he said, “and we had a big conversation about this. It’s getting together, playing as a team. We have such a big variety of juniors, seniors, freshmen, it’s going to take a lot of work getting along, getting to know each other. A lot of team bonding is what we’re going to have to do to start playing as a team.

“Luckily, we have a great group of seniors. Lily [Kupec, OF], Jade [Williams, 2B] and Rilee [Talty, SS], all of them do their jobs on the field and off the field. They really try to get these girls going at practice; really just trying to lead the way, take control.”

Those three seniors are joined by a pair of juniors with the experience and track record more typical of seniors, OF Mya Zavada and P/OF Makenna Ondrey, to lead this spring’s Bulldogs.

Ondrey was an All-Illinois Central Eight onference selection as well as a Times All-Area Softball first-team choice her sophomore season after posting a 3.87 ERA and 180 strikeouts in the circle while hitting .389 with a home run, 12 RBIs and 28 runs scored. The progression of the team’s hard-throwing ace with a trio of freshman pitchers – Caitlin Talty, Reagan Morgan and Ava Glisson – to relieve her will be the first indicator of the Bulldogs’ success.

”She’s really going to have to step [the leadership part of her game] up, especially with these younger girls coming in to pitch,” coach Ondrey said of his daughter. “Makenna knows firsthand what kind of pressure you feel when you step in that circle at the varsity level.

“They’re all going to see time at some point.”

Zavada made The Times All-Area second team after batting .352 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Kupec, a .333 hitter with 24 RBIs, was All-Area honorable mention last spring, and Rilee Talty (.275, 25 runs scored) was a top table-setter and middle infielder for the ’Dogs.

The outfield will consist of returners Zavada and Ondrey along with junior Lyla Gengler. On the middle infield, Rilee Talty and Williams will see competition from Caitlin Talty and Glisson. Freshman Morgan Kostal has the inside track on the starting catcher’s duties. Glisson, Morgan and juniors Joyce Walkling and Alexcia Middleton are the front-runners for corner infield spots to start the season, where even Rilee Talty could see time.

However those pieces fit in the field, coach Ondrey seems confident they will fit together into a potent batting order.

“I think we’re going to be a little more competitive at the plate this year,” he said, “just for the fact that we have a little more experience. We have six right off the bat that have seen varsity pitching, so that’s going to help. And not only that, but with the extra arms that we have, we should be able to get a lot of live reps in at practice.

“And one thing I do see offensively is we’re going to have a lot of speed.”

Streator is scheduled to open the season Thursday at Marquette’s June Gross Field. When they do get going, Louis Ondrey is aiming for his team to come together and post the program’s first winning season since 2021.

“I’m looking to go over .500, and [that will come down to] trust,” he said. “We’ve got to trust each other, got to make everyone feel comfortable on and off the field.

“And we’ve got to keep it fun.”