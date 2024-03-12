Putnam County students to present ‘The Sound of Music,’ March 21-23

The cast of "Sound of Music" are pictured (front, from left) Giada Wright, Maizy Urnikis, Anna Sandberg, Lilly Askeland, and Knox Hopkins, (second row) Bryce Burris, Guiliana Cimei, Savannah Grasser, Seth Sandberg, Sawyer Smith, Reese Lenkaitis and Penelope Bird, (third row) Murphy Hopkins, Megan Goetz, Avery Lenkaitis, Madison Wasilewski, Lisa Myres, Alicia Vasquez-Barreras, Kynzie Thomas, and Aubrey Zborowski (back row) Alex Myres, Ryan Oliver, Cole Vipond, Garret Luke, Eric Vipond and Phoebe Kammer. (Photo provided by Natalie Hulstrom)

Putnam County High School will present “The Sound of Music” with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

“The Sound of Music” is an inspirational story based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp. Maria is a postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp. She brings music and joy to the household but as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, the family must make a moral decision. Putnam County’s performance will be presented with permission of Concord Theatricals.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21; 7 p.m. Friday, March 22; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. All performances are held in the Putnam County High School Auditorium. Seating is assigned. For tickets call 815-882-2800, option 4. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students (18 and younger). PCHS students may attend one performance for free. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information, contact Natalie Hulstrom at hulstromn@pcschools535.org or 815-882-2800.