The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday March 20, in Room 420, just past the Ottawa High School cafeteria, 211 E. Main St.

Hank Roe will present his program Marseilles to Appomattox. In February, Lorraine McCallister presented the history of local hero and Medal of Honor winner Col. Douglas Hapeman of the 104th Illinois at the Battle of Peachtree Creek. The public is welcome. There will be door prizes and refreshments will be served.