IVCC Board Decennial Committee to meet March 14

The Illinois Valley Community College Decennial Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in Board Room C307 to review its final report.

A report containing recommendations for collaboration with neighboring colleges will be submitted to the full College Board of Trustees for approval and then to the La Salle County Board to be filed. Once this is complete, the decennial committee will be dissolved.

Local governments across the state are engaged in the same exercise as part of the 2023 Local Government Efficiency Act.

The meeting can be accessed by the public online and via dial-in. To join the meeting via Zoom, use the live link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/83629544424 and meeting ID number 83629544424. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799