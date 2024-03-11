Write Team: Working at funeral home has made profound impact

There’s an old phrase that reads something along the lines of “find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” I have been unbelievably blessed in my life to find jobs that I absolutely love. I had a great career in radio for more than 20 years and am still enjoying the world of insurance, after 27 years.

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since I called Art Mueller to talk about yet another career change. My heart was being pulled in a totally different direction and I needed to explore where it was taking me. I quickly discovered that, while I loved all the previous jobs, I had finally found my passion.

To say that working at a funeral home has had a profound impact on my life would be an understatement. It has changed the way I look at the fragility of life and what happens to those around a person when a family member or friend comes to the end of their life. I have always been empathetic to the pain and sorrow of others but in the last five years, that keen awareness has taken a far broader reach.

Last month, we all mourned the death of country singer Toby Keith. He died on Feb. 5 after a three-year battle with stomach cancer. He was only 62. Toby was a huge country star who had a slew of hits including the iconic “Red Solo Cup” and my favorite “How Do You Like Me Now.” As is too often said, he was gone way too soon.

But as the rest of the world grieved for Toby, my thoughts turned to Toby’s family and everything they would now be going through as life had thrown them a curveball.

I imagined his family arriving at the funeral home to make arrangements for Toby’s service. After walking into the unknown, I could picture them sitting in an office, going over details of the funeral, like casket selection, what type of service, what flowers Toby would have liked, and what music to select.

I thought about his wife Tricia, going back home and walking into their closet having to choose the clothes that Toby would be wearing for his last public appearance.

I thought about Toby’s three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen, who no doubt had been charged with putting the picture boards together, having to go through boxes and albums, choosing just the right memories to honor their dad. Man, I bet there were over 20 easels at that visitation.

And I imagined what was going through their minds as they arrived at the Rose Hill Cemetery and watched as six of Toby’s former band mates carried him to his final resting place.

I thought about the people working at the funeral home in Oklahoma. After Toby’s funeral, they would move on to the next funeral. And the next.

Not that I want to, but I can’t turn any of these thoughts and feelings off. They are always right there with me, whenever I hear of someone dying, whether I know them or not. Greg Mueller explained to me it’s a calling to deal with death up close and personal, and I see that all the time. The people that I am honored and have the privilege of working with are an incredible group. I am constantly reminded how lucky I am to be a part of that. And this great career.

Jonathan Freeburg is an Ottawa transplant for the past two decades-plus and a regular contributor to 1430 WCMY Radio. He can be reached at newsroom@shawmedia.com.