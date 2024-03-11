La Salle County Genealogy Guild member to discuss new features of FamilySearch website

Randy Hallock, member of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, will be reviewing some new features on the FamilySearch website at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Randy Hallock, member of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, will be reviewing some new features on the FamilySearch website at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

The features were revealed at the Roots Tech 2024 conference in Utah. They include locating unknown relatives in cemeteries and new full-text searching for historical records. See how this new technology is being used to enhance research, making it easier and more productive. Hallock will answer questions. Bring your laptops and research questions. Refreshments will be served.

The guild’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome.