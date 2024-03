The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will host a chili and soup dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will host a chili and soup dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The dinner is all-you-can-eat soup and chili served with fresh bread. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and younger. Dinner also comes with a drink and dessert. Carryouts are available.

Proceeds support local veterans, their families and communities.