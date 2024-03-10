Reddick Library to host program March 14 about eclipses, moon

NASA Solar System Ambassador Richard Heuermann will lead an educational program 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Reddick Library in Ottawa about eclipses and the moon. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

NASA Solar System Ambassador Richard Heuermann will lead an educational program 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Reddick Library in Ottawa about eclipses and the moon.

This is an opportunity for tweens, teens and adults to learn about the upcoming April 8 solar eclipse and pick up a free solar eclipse viewer after the program. Free solar eclipse glasses will be given away to adults Friday, March 15, at the Circulation Desk while supplies last. Eclipse glasses are limited to one per patron.

The following other events are scheduled the week of March 11 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, March 11: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 12: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12: Library Special Agents, third through sixth grades. Do you have what it takes to protect the library? Find out when you try to get through a laser maze, crack the secret code, and do some target practice.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Bleak House” by Charles Dickens will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.