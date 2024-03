Princeton seniors Kelsea Mongan and Bennett Williams were nominated to represent Princeton High School in the Elks Teen of the Year competition. (Shaw Local News Network)

Princeton seniors Kelsea Mongan and Bennett Williams were nominated to represent Princeton High School in the Elks Teen of the Year competition.

These students will be competing against other local seniors for the title of Mendota Elks Lodge Teen of the Year. The winning student will advance to the Northwest District competition for a chance to advance to the state competition.

