Freedom House to host 2024 GALA celebration

Freedom House’s COO Chloe Lund and CEO Michael Zerneck are pictured outside the Simon Conference Center in Princeton where the 2024 GALA will be on Saturday, April 13. (Photo provided by Diana Whitney)

The Power of Love is coming to Freedom House.

The Simon Conference Center in Princeton is the site of the 2024 GALA celebration. This year’s event features a champagne reception, food and drink, live and silent auctions and music by Greg Percifield. The evening also will include a special tribute honoring former Board President and Director Marshall Jones.

Freedom House, which will celebrate 41 years of service to the area provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. More than 900 individuals were served in 2023 by a range of services, such as emergency shelter, legal and 24/7 medical advocacy, a professionally staffed 24-hour crisis line, individual and family counseling, and therapy for victims and their families. Staff also provides prevention education for kindergarten through 12th grade students and the community at large.

Services are free. Federal and state grants help cover some of the costs, but donations are needed to make these vital services continue.

According to CEO Michael Zerneck, statistics concerning abuse are staggering.

“Data shows that one in three women is physically abused by an intimate partner, with one in four men experiencing assault by an intimate partner as well,” Zerneck said in a news release. “Twenty percent of women experience rape in their lifetime, while close to 3% of men report complete or attempted rape.”

He explained domestic and sexual abuse know no age, gender, race or socioeconomic background.

“Every community in the US is affected. The resulting loss of wages, increased need for health care, school disruptions, mental health services, court time and emotional and physical toll on the abused and their children is staggering,” Zerneck said.

He said Freedom House services are aimed at curbing the abuse and helping victims and survivors find a safe way forward.

“But all that takes professional help, and that’s why we need the financial support of the communities we serve,” he said.

The Freedom House GALA plays a major role in fundraising. The evening is a special one, and the agency said it hopes to fill the tables and auction with the generosity of people who share a desire to help victims gain a better life.

Those wishing to support victims of domestic and sexual violence can purchase seats for the GALA in several ways. To reserve a spot at the GALA and make a lasting difference in the lives of many seeking to break the chain of abuse, visit freedomhouseillinois.org. Or send contributions to Freedom House, 440 Elm Place, Princeton, IL 61356 Attn: GALA Event.

Live and silent auction items as well as monetary donations also are appreciated.