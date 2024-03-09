St. Bede launches new annual giving day

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host its annual giving day campaign on March 21, the Feast of St. Benedict, providing an opportunity for alumni and friends to come together, give back and make a difference. (Scott Anderson)

This day of giving honors St. Benedict, the monk who founded the Benedictine rule and tradition St. Bede’s monastic community continues to follow today.

All proceeds raised on this day will support The St. Bede Fund, which enhances education programs, provides tuition assistance, supports the mission of monks, among other items. This year’s goal is to raise $170,000 in a 24-hour period.

Since 2015, when St. Bede launched its 24-hour donor challenge, usually held on Giving Tuesday, it has raised a total of $987,622.

Anyone who donates $50 or more to this year’s campaign will receive a pair of limited-edition SBA socks. Donations can be made online at www.st-bede.com/give-now.