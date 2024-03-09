Princeton library to host fraud protection program

Heartland Bank’s Sara Hudson is giving a presentation 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Princeton Public Library regarding banking fraud, who is accessing your information and how to protect yourself. (Shaw File photo)

Heartland Bank’s Sara Hudson is giving a presentation 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Princeton Public Library regarding banking fraud, who is accessing your information and how to protect yourself.

This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

Additional programs are scheduled at the library, 698 E. Peru St., the week of March 11.

5:30 p.m. Monday, March 11: All movies in March have a green theme. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, rainbow with beaded rainbow bracelet craft.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 15; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16: The Friends of the Library book sale inside the Princeton Public Library. This sale is open to the public and everyone is welcome to buy lightly used books to add to their collection at home.

1 p.m. Thursday, March 14: Princeton Caregivers Support Group, Alzheimer’s support group.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14: Youth Dungeons & Dragons, for ages 10 and older. For information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org

6 p.m. Thursday, March 14: Page Turners Book Club. The February book will be Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” in conjunction with Illinois Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: “Reconsidering the American Dream.”

For information, visit princetonpl.org.