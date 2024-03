Oglesby has a new, 2024 Pierce Freightliner tanker that carries 3,000 gallons of water and a pump that emits 1,000 gallons per minute. The tanker replaces a 1994 vehicle with no pump. The $432,000 cost was defrayed with a $200,000 grant from the La Salle County Board using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Another $200,000 was funded by the Oglesby Fire Protection District with the City of Oglesby paying the remainder. Pictured from left are Mayor Jason Curran and Commissioners Tony Stefanelli, Greg McDermott, Rich Baldridge and Terry Eutis; Assistant Oglesby Fire Chief Steve Maltas, Fire Chief Ron Popurella; Oglesby Fire Protection Board members Marty Terselic, Alec Hueneburg and Gary Marincic; and La Salle County Board members Brian Dose and David Torres. (Photo provided by Dan Francisco)

