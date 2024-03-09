Notebook: St. Bede softball to start season back at Peoria

The St. Bede softball team will start the 2024 season right where they ended last year’s magical season.
The Bruins are scheduled to play Peoria Notre Dame Monday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria, the very sight where they captured the Class 1A State Championship by rallying to dethrone two-time state champ Glasford Illini Bluffs.
In case of inclement weather, the game will be moved indoors, St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said.
The Bureau County baseball and softball teams are all scheduled to kick off the 2024 season next week.
Here’s a look at season openers for Bureau County and surrounding teams:
Bureau Valley baseball - Tuesday, March 12 at home vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield
Bureau Valley softball - Wednesday, March 13 at Princeville
Hall baseball - Friday, March 15 at home vs. Putnam County
Hall softball - Tuesday, March 12 at Woodland
St. Bede baseball - Monday, March 11 at Kewanee
St. Bede softball - Monday, March 11 at Peoria Notre Dame
Princeton baseball - Saturday, March 16 at Dixon
Princeton softball - Friday, March 15 at Chillicothe IVC
Annawan/Wethersfield baseball - Thursday, March 14 at Fulton
Annawan/Wethersfield softball - April 2 at IVC
Kewanee baseball - Monday, March 11 vs. St. Bede
Kewanee softball - Monday, March 11 at L-P
Mendota baseball - Monday, March 11 vs. Amboy
Mendota softball - Monday, March 11 vs. Amboy
L-P baseball - Tuesday, March 12 vs. Alleman
L-P softball - Monday, March 11 vs. Kewanee
Putnam County baseball - Tuesday, March 12 at Gardner-South Wilmington
Putnam County softball - Tuesday, March 12 at Gardner-South Wilmington