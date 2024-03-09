Notebook: St. Bede softball to start season back at Peoria

Members of the St. Bede softball team hoist the Class 1A State championship trophy after defeating Illini Bluffs on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The Bruins will return to the sight of their state championship to open the 2024 season on Monday against Peoria Notre Dame. (Scott Anderson)

The St. Bede softball team will start the 2024 season right where they ended last year’s magical season.

The Bruins are scheduled to play Peoria Notre Dame Monday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria, the very sight where they captured the Class 1A State Championship by rallying to dethrone two-time state champ Glasford Illini Bluffs.

In case of inclement weather, the game will be moved indoors, St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said.

The Bureau County baseball and softball teams are all scheduled to kick off the 2024 season next week.

Here’s a look at season openers for Bureau County and surrounding teams:

Bureau Valley baseball - Tuesday, March 12 at home vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield

Bureau Valley softball - Wednesday, March 13 at Princeville

Hall baseball - Friday, March 15 at home vs. Putnam County

Hall softball - Tuesday, March 12 at Woodland

St. Bede baseball - Monday, March 11 at Kewanee

St. Bede softball - Monday, March 11 at Peoria Notre Dame

Princeton baseball - Saturday, March 16 at Dixon

Princeton softball - Friday, March 15 at Chillicothe IVC

Annawan/Wethersfield baseball - Thursday, March 14 at Fulton

Annawan/Wethersfield softball - April 2 at IVC

Kewanee baseball - Monday, March 11 vs. St. Bede

Kewanee softball - Monday, March 11 at L-P

Mendota baseball - Monday, March 11 vs. Amboy

Mendota softball - Monday, March 11 vs. Amboy

L-P baseball - Tuesday, March 12 vs. Alleman

L-P softball - Monday, March 11 vs. Kewanee

Putnam County baseball - Tuesday, March 12 at Gardner-South Wilmington

Putnam County softball - Tuesday, March 12 at Gardner-South Wilmington