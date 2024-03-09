Milton Pope to host kindergarten registration

Kindergarten preregistration at Milton Pope School for the 2024 – 2025 school year will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the school. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Kindergarten registration at Milton Pope School for the 2024-25 school year will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the school.

To enter kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Parents must present the child’s birth certificate from the county clerk’s office of the county in which the child was born (not the keepsake certificate issued by the hospital).

Anyone who has a child who will be of age and lives in the Milton Pope school district should call the school office at 815-357-8151 before April 1 and request a registration packet.