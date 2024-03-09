Logan students to present ‘History All Around Us’ in Tiskilwa

When Logan Junior High students present “There’s History All Around Us” at the March 11 program in Tiskilwa, one topic will be Menno Haven. This 1959 aerial view of land dam 1 of the Tiskilwa Watershed Project shows the beginnings of the dam and pond, designed by the Army Corps of Engineers to alleviate the village’s flooding problems. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to “History All Around Us,” presented by three Princeton Logan Junior High students, at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

Last fall, David Gray’s social studies students investigated topics of local interest for research papers, and these three students will share their findings: Illyana Jones, Trevyn Munson and Caleb Johnson, all from Tiskilwa. In the past few weeks, the students and Gray have worked overtime on shaping their research into an entertaining and enlightening program by projecting photos while they share historical facts.

They will reveal little-known information about origins and contemporary features of two of Tiskilwa’s historic sights, the 1864 Mount Bloom Cemetery and the 60-year-old Menno Haven Camp and Retreat Center (Are you ready for a zip line?) as well as the long-running homecoming event of Pow Wow Days.

“This research project is meant to show students that there is history all around them,” Gray said. “Hopefully, they gain more appreciation both for local history and for their community.”

Programs at Museum on Main are free and open to the public. With this program, the Tiskilwa Historical Society welcomes the first of 10 events planned for 2024, as well as Daylight Saving Time. Presentations are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.