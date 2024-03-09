2023-24 Times girls soccer preview capsules

With the high school girls soccer season getting underway this week, here is a look at the 2023-24 spring season for the Ottawa Pirates, the Streator Bulldogs, and the Hinckley-Big Rock co-op Royals.

OTTAWA PIRATES

Coach: Kevin Olesen (first season)

Last season’s record: 6-13, 1-6 Interstate 8 Conference

Top returners: Sariah Polier, sr., D; Isabella Petty, jr. D; Kallie Anderson, jr., MF/D; Sienna Banushi, jr., MF/D; Anastacia Zeglis, jr., MF/D; Yesenia Leon, jr., MF; Avery Cap, jr., MF; Taylor Brandt, so., MF; Jasmine Resendez, so., F/MF; Sophia Falaney, so., F/MF; Shaelyn Miller, so., GK; Kindley Moore, so., MF/D

Top newcomers: Alyssa Malmassarri, sr., F/MF; Ayla Covalsky, so., F/MF; Chloe Carmona, fr., F/MF; Mary Rodriguez, fr., D

Worth noting: Olesen, also the Pirates boys coach, takes over the squad after nine years as an assistant under Sean Porter. Ottawa lost all-conference selections Morgan Clements (first team), Lauren Podman (honorable mention) and Ryley Jett (honorable mention) to graduation but return Brandt who was an honorable mention honoree. “We have a young team this year, but several of our players are returning with significant varsity experience,” Olesen said. “The team is determined to improve their overall record and conference standing. The group has an outstanding work ethic, great chemistry, and an eagerness to succeed. We’ve made some formation and position changes to capitalize on the talent that we have throughout the lineup. It should be a great season with a lot of exciting games.” Ottawa opens the season Tuesday, March 12 when it hosts Reed-Custer at King Field.

Ottawa's Sariah Polier (33) looks to control the ball against La Salle-Peru in a match last season La Salle-Peru Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

STREATOR BULLDOGS

Coach: J.T. Huey (13th season)

Last season’s record: 17-6, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference

Top returnees: Bridgit McGurk, sr., CMF; Josie Goerne, sr., SWP; Allyssa Arambula, sr., MF; Zulima Gonzalez, sr., F; Illiana Gomez, sr., D; Ophelia Orozco, sr., D; Abby Calderon, sr., MF; Charlie McMullen, sr., GK; Joey Puetz, jr., D

Top newcomers: Audrey Arambula, fr., STRK

Worth noting: The Bulldogs return solid cores on offense in McGurk (Team MVP, ICE all-conference, Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Section 13 all-sectional, 13 goals, nine assists), Puetz (eight goals, nine assists), Arambula (three goals, seven assists), Gonzalez (eight goals, nine assists), as well as on defense with Goerne (Defensive MVP, ICE all-conference, IHSSCA Section 13 all-sectional), Gomez, Orozco, Calderon and McMullen. “We have seven returning starters and are looking to remain competitive especially with the outlook of opening up the new field on the Streator Soccer Complex, formerly James Street,” Huey said. “Coming off a strong season with a heartbreaking regional championship loss, we have to make up for a total of 27 goals from Anna Russow and Bella Dean graduating. We are looking to slot a number of juniors and underclassmen to step up and perform.” Streator opens its season hosting Mendota on Monday, March 18.

—

Hinckley-Big Rock co-op's and Somonauk's Josie Rader holds off Indian Creek's Jolee Larson during a match last season at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

HINCKLEY-BIG ROCK (CO-OP) ROYALS

Coach: Melissa Jennings (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 6-9-1

Top returnees: Josie Rader, sr., F (Somonauk); Brynn Gawel, sr., D (H-BR); Danielle Rankin, jr., GK (Somonauk); Anna Herrmann, so., MF (H-BR)

Top newcomers: Mia Cotton, fr., D/MF (H-BR); Nora Berisha, jr., D (Newark); Gabby Zeno, so., MF/F (Leland).

Worth noting: After co-opping with Somonauk since the pandemic, the Royals welcome players from Newark and Leland into the fold this year. Coach Jennings said she’s excited to see what the new adventure brings for the program. Josie Rader, the returning team captain, was the team’s leading scorer last year, but an injury during volleyball season will keep her out until at least April. Herrmann will move up from defense to help fill the gap on offense. Jennings also said Zeno is a huge scoring threat that will make the Royals even more dynamic. Rankin returns in net after “making key saves in many games” while Berisha “will be a nice addition to our defensive line and I am excited to see our season progress with her stepping into our defense as a starter.” H-BR begins the season on Wednesday, March 20 at home against Pecatonica.