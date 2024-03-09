2023-24 BCR Wrestling Honor Roll Team

Princeton's Ace Christiansen works toward a pin in Saturday's Byron Sectional. He punched his ticket back to state with a runner-up finish where he placed third at 138 pounds, the top finish for area wrestlers. (Photo provided by John Morris)

Preston Arkels-Princeton (Sr./157)

Arkels won 29 matches (29-13) in his final season in the Tiger blues, scoring 17 pins, 43 takedowns and 32 near falls. He was the regional champion at 157 pounds, earning Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference honors.

Preston Arkels (Mike Vaughn)

Ace Christiansen-Princeton (Jr., 138)

Christiansen aced the area medal take with a third-place finish at 138 pounds. He took first at the Central Dewitt Tournament, placed third at Plano and fourth in the PIT. He was runner-up in both the Sandwich Regional and Oregon Sectional to set his path to state. The BCR Wrestler of the Year led the Honor Roll in wins with a 39-7 record while posting team-highs with 93 takedowns and 57 near falls along with 21 pins. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Ace Christiansen

Garrett Connelly-St. Bede (Jr., 175)

The St. Bede junior placed third at regional at 175 pounds and saw his season end at sectional. Connelly finished with a 29-18 record, 33 takedowns and 24 pins.

Garrett Connelly

Casey Etheridge-Princeton (So., 165)

Etheridge was a regional champion at 165 pounds and placed fourth at sectional to punch his ticket to state. Season highlights include a first-place finish at the LeRoy Tournament, third-place finishes at the Plano and Central Dewitt tournaments and a fourth-place showing at the PIT. He went 32-11 with a team-high 25 pins along with 72 takedowns and 52 near falls. He was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Casey Etheridge

Izzy Gibson - Princeton (So., 140)

Gibson made history as Princeton’s first state qualifier in the IHSA State Girls Tournament and winning the first match by a PHS wrestler by fall. She was a regional runner-up at Erie and placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional, finishing with a 20-8 record.

Izzy Gibson

Grady Gillan-St. Bede (Jr., 190)

Gillan was a regional champion for the Bruins at 190 pounds. He finished with a 17-10 record.

Grady Gillan

Bailey Herr - PC-Hall (Sr., 190)

Herr returned to state competition for the second year in a row, this time for the first IHSA State Girls Meet. She was a regional runner-up at the Erie Regional and placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional. She finished with a 15-13 record.

Bailey Herr (Photo provided by PCHS)

Ian Morris - Princeton (Jr./215)

Morris posted a 22-16 record with 16 pins and 33 takedowns and was the regional champion at the Sandwich Regional at 215 pounds. He received All-Three Rivers Conference honorable mention honors.

Ian Morris

Cade Odell - Princeton (Jr., 275)

A second-year wrestler, Odell was a fast learner, earning a fourth-place finish at state. The Tiger heavyweight was regional champion and runner-up at sectional, winning the Central Dewitt and LeRoy tournaments and placing second in the PIT. Odell had a sparkling 32-4 record with 18 pins and 50 takedowns. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Cade Odell

Logan Pineda-St. Bede (Jr., 150)

Pineda was a regional runner-up and placed second at the Seneca Irish Invite at 150 pounds. He sported a 34-10 record with 55 takedowns and 21 pins.

Logan Pineda

Hunter Savage - St. Bede (Sr., 132)

The St. Bede senior was a regional champion for the Bruins at 132 pounds. Savage recorded 44 takedowns and 14 pins. Savage finished his Bruins career with a 33-16 season record.

Hunter Savage

Augustus Swanson - Princeton (So./106)

Swanson spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A at 106 pounds. He won the Plano, Central Dewitt and LeRoy tournaments and placed second in his own PIT. He was crowned as both regional and sectional champion, placing fifth at state. He finished with a 35-3 record, 23 pins and 92 takedowns. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.