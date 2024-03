The Starved Rock Visitor Center will host an artist reception and award ceremony 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, celebrating Illinois artists who participated in this year’s Starved Rock Art Show. (Andrea Mills)

The Starved Rock Visitor Center will host an artist reception and award ceremony 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, celebrating Illinois artists who participated in this year’s Starved Rock Art Show.

The art work is on display in the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Artists who placed in this year’s show will receive their ribbons and make a short speech about themselves and their artwork.