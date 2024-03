Princeton High School girls basketball 50th year celebration: Team by team roll call

Princeton High School fielded its first girls basketball in 1973-74 after the passing of Title IX on June 23, 1972. The Tigresses "A" team finished 6-3 under the direction of coach Julie Nagle. Team members were (front row, from left) Cheryl Martin, Janice Storm, Diane Cathelyn, Anita Kelly; and (back row) Coach Nagle, Theresa Romagnoli, Diane Heaton, Rebecca Norton, Deb Lowdermilk and Joan Velon. (PHS yearbook photo)