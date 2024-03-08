Ottawa Dolphins score 8 district/junior district individual titles

The Ottawa Dolphins YMCA youth swim team recently competed in the 2024 Northwest District/Junior District Championships hosted by the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru.

Atley Strow claimed a district championship for the Dolphins, winning the boys 10U 50 backstroke.

Seven Ottawa swimmers won junior district titles – Caden Brown (boys 8U 25 breaststroke), Elliot Citta (girls 6U 25 backstroke), Dane Hawkins (boys 12U 50 freestyle), Dax Hawkins (boys 10U 200 freestyle), Ben Kuiper (boys 12U 50 butterfly), Olivia Pierce (girls 10U 200 freestyle) and Corbyn Rutherford (boys 10U 50 breaststroke).

Ottawa finished fourth in the team standings, with its 8U boys and 10U girls finishing tops in their age groups.

Six Dolphins swam all of their events in personal-best times – Stella Andree, Elizabeth Hansen, Dane Hawkins, Brennen Heaver, Breckyn Jobst and Ben Kuiper.