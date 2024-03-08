OSF to host blood drives in Mendota, Peru

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in March with ImpactLife. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in March with ImpactLife.

The ImpactLife Donor Bus will be located in the OSF Medical Group parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at 1650 Midtown Road, Peru. OSF St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, in conference room C.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton, OSF Center for Health in Streator and the soon-to-open OSF St. Elizabeth-Peru. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.