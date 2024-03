Ohio High School will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 10, at the school’s gymnasium, 103 S. Memorial St. (Shaw Media file photo)

Ohio High School will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 10, at the school’s gymnasium, 103 S. Memorial St.

Cost is $8 for individuals 12 and older and $5 for children 5 to 11 and free for children 4 and younger. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, milk, juice and coffee.