IVCC Explore open house set March 20

Prospective students chat with faculty, counselors and students and learn about the college’s resources during last fall’s Explore IVCC open house. The spring open house is right around the corner, on March 20, for Illinois Valley residents looking to enroll in summer or fall courses. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Prospective students can Explore IVCC at the spring open house on Wednesday, March 20, where they will meet students, tour the college, talk to faculty and staff and enter a raffle for prizes.

The open house begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre, where Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris will welcome guests and a panel of students will share their experiences.

Between 6 and 7 p.m., deans and faculty will be available to discuss majors and offer tours of labs and classrooms, counselors will be available to discuss academic programs and student service representatives will explain their resources.

Programs represented include Early Childhood Education, EMS, Natural Sciences and Business Division, Criminal Justice, Health Professions, Geology, Business Administration, Accounting, Psychology/Sociology, Political Science/Study Abroad, Automotive Technology, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Theater, Truck Driver Training, Workforce Development, and Welding. Services represented included Learning Resources, Special Populations, Project Success, Career Services, Ottawa Center and Healthcare PATH Grant.

Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling this summer or next fall. The open house “is a great event for students to discover their future and see what IVCC is all about.”

“It’s a chance for students to talk to someone in the programs they’re interested in and to get a feel for campus,” said Admissions Director Tom Quigley.

Anyone interested in attending can preregister at https://admissions.ivcc.edu/register/explore or they can register at the event.

Gift baskets filled with IVCC gear will be raffled, and IVCC T-shirts will be given away.

Registration opens April 10 for summer classes that begin May 20, and on April 11 for fall classes that begin Aug. 15.