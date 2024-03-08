Interstate 80 work in Bureau County to begin March 11

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday a two-year, $36.8 million construction project on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County begins Monday, March 11.

The work will resurface I-80 from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Route 40 interchange (exit 45).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will be shifted to the westbound lanes as work begins to patch and resurface the eastbound lanes. The project includes repairs to several bridges and culverts in the work zone through late fall 2024. In spring 2025, work will begin in the westbound lanes and traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes. The entire project is expected to wrap up in late fall of 2025.

Previous work done as part of this project was pavement removal and replacement of the entrance and exit ramps at the Route 40 interchange, which was completed in fall 2023.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Through the fourth year of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.