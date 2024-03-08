Bureau County DAR Good Citizen Award winners honored

The Bureau County Good Citizens winners for 2024 are Connor Scott, Bureau Valley; Isabella Hagenbuch, St. Bede Academy; Bennett Williams, Princeton; Troy Anderson, Ohio, Ava Williams, La Moille; Jazmin Moreno, DePue; and Angela Guerrero, Hall. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual youth luncheon March 1 honoring Bureau County’s DAR Good Citizen Award winners at the Underground Inn in Princeton.

This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the sparkling qualities of good citizenship in students.

Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and wallet recognition card. The student is then eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. In 2023, 5,932 high school seniors participated, and nearly $500,000 in scholarships was awarded.

This year, Isabella Hagenbuch, a senior at St. Bede Academy in Peru was named the Illinois District II Good Citizens winner. She will be attending the Illinois DAR State Convention in Bloomington in April. This year’s ssays were titled Our American Heritage and our Responsibility for Preserving it: “What are the civic responsibilities of a good citizen and why are these duties, activities, and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience.”

The Bureau County Good Citizens winners for 2024 are Connor Scott, Bureau Valley; Hagenbuch, St. Bede; Bennett Williams, Princeton; Troy Anderson, Ohio; Ava Williams, La Moille; Jazmin Moreno, DePue; and Angela Guerrero, Hall in Spring Valley.