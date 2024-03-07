Softball preview: Ottawa with big shoes to fill, but looking forward to the challenge

Although it’s a tough situation, it’s not one that eighth-year Ottawa coach Adam Lewis hasn’t had to deal with before.

The Pirates lost to graduation fireballing and hard-hitting McKenzie Oslanzi, who was voted to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State first team, the All-Interstate 8 Conference first team, named the league’s player of the year and two-time Times Softball Player of the Year, as well as fellow four-year starter Ryleigh Stehl, a Times All-Area first-team selection.

“Those are huge shoes to fill, and I don’t think it’s fair to tab someone as that person or persons to do it,” said Lewis, who has a 139-42 record as skipper. “They were both so important to the program the last four years, but with this program over the years this is not the first time we’ve been in this situation where a few top players from the previous season are no longer with us. We have a plan, and the kids understand if they follow that plan, they have a chance to be that next player to step into those roles.”

Ottawa finished 26-6 overall last spring and captured the program’s first conference title after a 13-1 mark in the Interstate 8. The Pirates also won their third Class 3A regional championship while reaching the sectional title game for the third time in four seasons.

This season’s roster will feature seniors Mika Moreland (OF), Kendall Lowery (OF/IF) and Peyton Bryson (P/1B), juniors Jacy Miller (OF), Addison Miller (IF/OF), Annamaria Corsolini (IF), Hailey Larsen (C/OF), Tawnee Stehl (IF/OF) and Maura Condon (P/IF/OF), sophomores Zulee Moreland (IF) and Aubrey Sullivan (3B/OF), as well as freshmen Piper Lewis (IF/OF), Reese Purcell (OF) and Bobbi Snook (C/OF).

Lewis says Condon (7-1, 43 IP, 47 K, 2.93 ERA) and Bryson (0-0, 6.1 IP, 3.31 ERA) will see the bulk of the time in the circle.

“Maura and Peyton both pitched at the varsity level last season, with Maura seeing the majority of the innings of the two,” Lewis said. “They both did an excellent job when called on, and I think they are both ready to help the team in any way they can this season with bigger roles. We also have three pretty solid pitchers at the junior varsity level that may be asked to fill in from time to time, so we have depth there, but for the start it will be Maura and Peyton.”

Lewis said he still isn’t 100% sold on any player being at a specific spot but is thrilled to have a roster filled with athletes that are versatile and can hit the ball hard.

Ottawa, which hit .323 with 22 homers and 169 runs scored as a team last season, will have Lowery, a Times first-team pick, who hit .369 last season with four homers and a team-leading 34 RBIs, while Condon, an All-Area second-team selection, batted .343 with five homers and 32 runs knocked in. Larsen, an All-Area second-teamer, hit .382 with a pair of homers and 22 RBIs.

“To be honest, we are probably going to have girls playing positions they may not have played before this season, but that said, we have a lot of flexibility when it comes to defense and where the girls can play,” Lewis said. “When I roll the lineup out it maybe a little different in those first few games, but the key will eventually getting the best hitters 1 through 9 that we can have. We have a ton of offense, and we are going to be able to hit for both power and average. I also think we have a ton of athletes on this team that can run. Will we be stealing bases left and right? Probably not, but we also won’t be a team that just goes station to station.”

Ottawa is scheduled to open the season at 4:30 p.m. Monday at King Field against Yorkville.