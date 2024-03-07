Ottawa is Blooming to sell rain barrels

The Ottawa is Blooming Committee announced its ninth annual rain barrel sale in partnership with The Conservation Foundation and Upcycle Products. (Shaw file photo)

The Ottawa is Blooming Committee announced its ninth annual rain barrel sale in partnership with the Conservation Foundation and Upcycle Products.

Rain barrels can be ordered online. All online orders must be completed by Sunday, May 12.

Visit https://upcycle-products.com/il-programs/ot to place an order. Mail-in order forms also are available online and are due to Upcycle Products by Friday, May 10.

A composter is available for residents interested in composting yard waste.

Rain barrels are containers that capture rainwater for later use in your garden, house plants or to wash your car. Rain barrels effectively reduce the amount of rainwater that reaches the city’s sewer system and can help prevent the occurrence of drainage backups.

Citywide use can help reduce flooding, as every gallon captured matters. The barrels also reduce pollution by capturing water that would otherwise mix with pesticides and automobile fluids that eventually flow to the river.

There will be a pickup day event between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, May 18, at Gardens Gate, 611 Dayton Road, Ottawa.

Rain barrels will not be sold at this event. They must be preordered.

The city of Ottawa Rain Barrel Program is consistent with the city’s Combined Sewer Separation Long-term Control Plan, the Ottawa Flood Commission’s Campaign for Public Information and the Ottawa is Blooming Committee’s environmental initiatives.

The Ottawa is Blooming Committee is tasked with helping Ottawa blossom through gardening, recognizing historic preservation efforts, celebrating Ottawa’s culture, promoting the arts, and implementing environmental stewardship and projects.