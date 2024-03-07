Marseilles dog park project progresses

The Marseilles City Council heard briefly from Eagle Scout Dylan Trettenaro of Marseilles Troop 799 regarding his project of putting a dog park near the Marseilles boat landing sometime this spring. (Michelle Turner)

The Marseilles City Council heard briefly from Eagle Scout Dylan Trettenaro of Marseilles Troop 799 regarding his project of putting a dog park near the Marseilles boat landing sometime this spring.

Trettenero agreed to email his plan to City Clerk Lesley Hart and include a sketch of the exact location on the east side of the park. After a review by the council, it could be approved at the March 20 meeting.

The council also passed a resolution for maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code, a bookkeeping formality that allows the city to use motor fuel tax money to pay for purchases from the state.

City Engineer Michael Etscheid explained the city buys its road salt, sand and patch mix and paint through the state’s purchase plan to get a better price, as long as the city has a program in place. Based on usage during winter months, the city would be required to purchase either 80% of up to 120% of the salt allotted, but would opt for 80% because of the abnormally mild winter.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck in his report noted the bids for the Broadway Park renovation project will be opened on March 14, then the council will either accept or reject them at the next meeting on March 20.

He added the bids for the long-awaited sidewalk on Rutland Street, paid for by a grant from the state, will be opened on March 8.

In other action, the council:

Approved the Marseilles Firefighters Association’s request to host Cruise Night on July 20, with the permit being waived. Hollenbeck said the annual event drew nearly 200 cars a year ago.

Learned from Hollenbeck the Illinois Treasurers Office will be on-hand to discuss its I-Cash program at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.

The mayor also issued a reminder the Recreation Board will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24 at the park.