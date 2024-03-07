La Salle-Peru High School investigating bus incident, driver removed from duties

La Salle-Peru High School is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday on the Route No. 2 bus. Superintendent Steven Wrobleski confirmed the bus driver was removed from his duties.

“We are still waiting for my staff to be able to look at the video and talk to the students,” said Wrobleski, noting he would then piece it together with information from the bus company.

Wrobleski posted a statement on Facebook on Wednesday to let parents know he was aware of the situation and apologized students had to experience it.

“I have been in contact with the bus company,” he said. “ ... This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

There were allegations the driver was playing loud music and going at a high rate of speed, Wrobleski said.

Wrobleski said there were no accidents or injuries reported.

In the future if parents have any concerns about the transportation of students they should contact the school and then the bus company.

“I want to give a lot of kudos to the bus company,” he said. “They have been absolutely phenomenal in managing and handling this. Both L-P and Johannes Bus Company put the safety of our kids being transported to and from school as our No. 1 priority.”