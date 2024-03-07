Gateway Services to host chicken fundraiser at Rip’s in Ladd

Gateway Services is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, at Rip’s in Ladd, 311 N. Main Ave.

Gateway Services is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, at Rip’s in Ladd, 311 N. Main Ave.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and Rip’s will be serving until 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available in advance at Gateway’s main office at 406 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton.

Those interested in paying by credit/debit can call Kathy at 815-875-4548, ext. 221, and tickets will be mailed. No tickets will be available on the nights of the event.

Diners can choose from quarter light, quarter dark or chicken strips. Fries and bread are included. Carryout or dine-in options are available. There also will be a bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Gateway Services Inc. provides a variety of services to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. For information, visit www.gateway-services.org or follow the organization on Facebook.